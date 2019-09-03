Third man who escaped Police custody in Levin located
Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A third man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on
Wednesday 21 August has been located.
The 27-year-old man
was arrested in Shannon at around 2.30pm today.
He will
appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.
Earlier last week Police arrested a 30-year-old and a
23-year-old who escaped together with the man.
We would
like to thank members of the public for their support and
cooperation while Police conducted operations to locate the
three offenders.
