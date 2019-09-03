Third man who escaped Police custody in Levin located

A third man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on Wednesday 21 August has been located.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Shannon at around 2.30pm today.

He will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Earlier last week Police arrested a 30-year-old and a 23-year-old who escaped together with the man.

We would like to thank members of the public for their support and cooperation while Police conducted operations to locate the three offenders.





