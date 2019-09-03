Developers sentenced for contaminating water



Northlake Investment Ltd was sentenced today in the Queenstown District Court, following prosecution in June for a discharge in August 2017 generated by earthworks in the course of subdivision development. The discharge resulted in discolouration in the Clutha River / Mata-Au for more than 500m downstream. Today’s sentencing saw Northlake Investment Ltd fined $42,500.

ORC Chief Executive Sarah Gardner said that today’s sentencing highlighted the importance of improved environmental management during development, and the need during times of rapid growth for developers and contractors to adopt best practices.

“Water is ORC’s number one priority. We are prepared to take serious enforcement actions when our water plan rules are breached. We take our responsibilities—and the responsibilities of all Otago in appropriately managing water resources—very seriously.”

ORC also prosecuted Civil Construction Ltd for the offence; they were convicted and fined in January.



