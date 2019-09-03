39th Auckland Home Show Opens Wednesday 10:00am

It's ON! The 2019 Auckland Home Show starts Wednesday at 10:00am, with more than 500 exhibitors displaying every possible product for indoors, outdoors, rooftop sub-floor, or garden.

The largest home event in Australasia, the Auckland Home Show takes over every available centimetre of the ASB Showgrounds, with more than 45,000 visitors expected to spend an estimated $100 million - with entire houses, kitchens, bathrooms and smart home installations leading the big ticket items, and tens of thousands of smaller products as well.

General Manager, Exhibitions & Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says that the exhibitors have excelled themselves and visitors can expect the best presented exhibition in the 40 year history of the event.

"For many of our exhibitors, The Auckland Home Show is the only real marketing they do all year. And this year especially, they've pulled out all stops to make it something very special," she said.

The show attracts businesses from throughout the country, with exhibitors and visitors coming from as far as Dunedin to Northland.

"The Auckland Home Show has maintained its position as the leading home event in Australasia because of its huge size, its enormous product range and free seminar lineup," says Magnus.

"While the amount of building and home renovation done in New Zealand has boomed in the past decade, so has the amount of red tape and regulation home owners and residential property investors face. So, our visitors are more motivated than ever before to speak to the suppliers, hear the free seminars and compare product performance before they buy," she said.

And buy they do - encouraged by show promotions, special offers and packages!

"A motivated show visitor can save $ thousands on a luxury kitchen, or bathroom and $ tens of thousands on a home renovation," says Magnus.

"It pays to come to the Auckland Home Show with your plans, your ideas and your shopping list, and get the job done," she said.

The show is open from 10:00am - 9:00pm each day (closes at 6:00pm on Sunday).





