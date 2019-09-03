Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

39th Auckland Home Show Opens Wednesday 10:00am

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Home Show

It's ON! The 2019 Auckland Home Show starts Wednesday at 10:00am, with more than 500 exhibitors displaying every possible product for indoors, outdoors, rooftop sub-floor, or garden.

The largest home event in Australasia, the Auckland Home Show takes over every available centimetre of the ASB Showgrounds, with more than 45,000 visitors expected to spend an estimated $100 million - with entire houses, kitchens, bathrooms and smart home installations leading the big ticket items, and tens of thousands of smaller products as well.

General Manager, Exhibitions & Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says that the exhibitors have excelled themselves and visitors can expect the best presented exhibition in the 40 year history of the event.

"For many of our exhibitors, The Auckland Home Show is the only real marketing they do all year. And this year especially, they've pulled out all stops to make it something very special," she said.

The show attracts businesses from throughout the country, with exhibitors and visitors coming from as far as Dunedin to Northland.

"The Auckland Home Show has maintained its position as the leading home event in Australasia because of its huge size, its enormous product range and free seminar lineup," says Magnus.

"While the amount of building and home renovation done in New Zealand has boomed in the past decade, so has the amount of red tape and regulation home owners and residential property investors face. So, our visitors are more motivated than ever before to speak to the suppliers, hear the free seminars and compare product performance before they buy," she said.

And buy they do - encouraged by show promotions, special offers and packages!

"A motivated show visitor can save $ thousands on a luxury kitchen, or bathroom and $ tens of thousands on a home renovation," says Magnus.

"It pays to come to the Auckland Home Show with your plans, your ideas and your shopping list, and get the job done," she said.

The show is open from 10:00am - 9:00pm each day (closes at 6:00pm on Sunday).


Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.

The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.More>>

 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

