Hamilton & Waikato Tourism named as Tourism Awards finalist

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism named as New Zealand Tourism Awards finalist

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and its Chief Executive have been announced as finalists in two categories in the 2019 New Zealand Tourism Awards at the Tourism Industry Aotearoa Summit in Wellington today.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism has been named as a finalist in the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s Industry Connections Award for the development and adoption of the new ‘The Mighty Waikato’ regional visitor brand. This award recognises creativity and innovation in organisations working together to achieve demonstrable results and contribute to growing a sustainable tourism industry that benefits New Zealanders.

Chief Executive of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, Jason Dawson, has also been named a finalist in the PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award. This individual award recognises an outstanding tourism professional who has been in the tourism industry workforce for less than 10 years. Jason joined Hamilton & Waikato Tourism in August 2016.

Jason Dawson, Chief Executive of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism says the organisation is ‘chuffed’ and proud to be named a finalist along with other esteemed regional tourism agencies, operators and industry leaders.

“Being recognised by our industry peers as a finalist is very humbling and also acknowledges the wider support from our Waikato community, local government partners and the regional tourism industry” he says.

37 finalists were selected from more than 100 entries with the winners being announced at the 2019 New Zealand Tourism Awards in Christchurch on 24th October.

- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

