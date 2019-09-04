Murder charge in relation to Otahuhu death
Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin:
A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and
charged with murder in relation to the death of a man at a
house in Sturges Avenue, Otahuhu on 24 August.
The
woman is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court on
Wednesday 4 September.
As the matter is now before
the court, Police are unable to provide any further
comment.
