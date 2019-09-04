Murder charge in relation to Otahuhu death

Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin:

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man at a house in Sturges Avenue, Otahuhu on 24 August.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday 4 September.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide any further comment.

© Scoop Media

