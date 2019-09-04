Team Tamihere subtly steals campaign idea



Mayoral Candidate John Tamihere and his expensive campaign team have announced a refuse plan that was already declared months ago by Candidate Craig Lord.

Having heard the plan at various meetings attended by Lord who is wanting to lobby for a Waste to Energy Plant, the JT campaign team have slyly announced the idea on “The AM Show” on Wednesday morning – something Lord finds intriguing.

“Great idea, but it’s already been talked about by me a lot – and I didn’t need a campaign team to tell me it’s a good idea. But maybe the team told him it was a clever idea to steal the plan and make a run to the media with it.”

Lord has had meetings with various international companies all of whom are lining up to be a winning tender for the construction of a plant, which by proxy changes the entire nature of recycling in the city.

“I said it back then and I’ll say it again, a Waste To Energy Plant is a fantastic idea, we incinerate, we recycle, we stop the need to build more landfills, and it would nullify the ridiculous idea for the Dome Valley dump that Council and Waste Management are currently trying hard to push through.”

“As much as I disagreed with the token gesture, this Council voted to declare a climate emergency – so let’s get on with actions to back it up. Running around saying stop using cars is idiocy. There are many things we can do – and a WTE is one of them.”

While Lord is unimpressed with the tactics shown by team Tamihere he is also at the same time flattered.

“It’s nice that they think my idea is so good they should run with it, and to be fair I did actually suspect at some stage someone would try to take the plan and run with it as their own – it’s political campaigning is it not?”

© Scoop Media

