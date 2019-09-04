Serious crash, SH5, Hastings
Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway 5, near Te Pohue Loop Road, Hastings.
Police
were called about 8.35am.
Initial indications are one
person is seriously injured, while another has sustained
moderate injuries.
The road is currently down to one
lane.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, and are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks
At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.
Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>