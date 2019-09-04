Serious crash, SH5, Hastings

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 5, near Te Pohue Loop Road, Hastings.

Police were called about 8.35am.

Initial indications are one person is seriously injured, while another has sustained moderate injuries.

The road is currently down to one lane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

