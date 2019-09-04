Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms collection events in Tairāwhiti

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Firearms collection events will be held in Tairāwhiti in September, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please complete the online form here before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

The details of the events are:

Thursday 12 September: Morere Hall, Nuhaka, from 5pm-7.30pm
Friday 13 September: Gisborne Cosmo Club, from 1pm-6pm
Saturday 14 September: Uawa Sports Club, Tolaga Bay, from 10am-1.30pm
Sunday 15 September: Ruatoria RSA, from 10am-1.30pm
Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the Tairāwhiti firearms community to a collection event.

For more information on collection events please go to the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

