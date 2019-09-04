Funding approved for local projects
Marlborough District Council’s Assets and Services Committee has approved just over $2.5 million for local projects through its Land Subdivision Account, funded by levies charged to developers for reserves and community facilities.
The following were approved for the year ending 30 June 2020 and are subject to ratification at the full Council meeting on 19 September:
Awatere Memorial Hall – Car park and landscaping - $130,000.
Ward Domain – Completion of car park - $11,350.
Waterfall Track, Havelock – Track upgrades - $45,000.
Essons Valley, Picton – New signage and interpretation panels - $30,000.
Victoria Domain – Track upgrades - $50,000.
Picton Foreshore Reserve – New tables, seating, rubbish bins and water fountain - $85,000.
Picton Skate Park – New skate park equipment - $45,000.
Okiwi Bay – New playground, seating and shade sails - $50,000.
Pollard Park – Car park improvements - $745,000.
A&P Park – New signage - $15,000.
Harling Park – New Japanese garden entrance - $10,000.
Taylor Pass dump site – Design and concept development - $25,000.
Taylor River – New walkway connecting the Taylor River walking path - $120,000.
Taylor River – Upgrade of the Monro Reserve car park - $200,000.
Dublin Street, Picton – Redevelopment and upgrade of the streetscape - $100,000.
Athletic Park – 100-metre running track feasibility study - $120,000.
Seddon Domain – Tennis court fencing - $60,000.
Dalton Reserve – Elizabeth Street reserve picnic tables, seating and river edge access - $110,000.
Funds were also set aside for regional playgrounds ($250,000) and reserves ($300,000).
Further information on the Council’s community facilities and recreation activities can be found at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation
