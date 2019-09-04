Otago school projects receive funding support

A number of schools across Otago have received a helping hand towards significant school projects in the latest round of funding approved from the Otago Community Trust early last week.

Balmacewen Intermediate School who are set to replace their existing artificial turf and extend the size of the turf area by 400sqm received a $57,500 grant to support the turf replacement.

Principal Andrew Hunter said he was appreciative of the support received from Otago Community Trust.

“One of the areas we focus on at Balmacewen Intermediate is the importance of health and physical education. We offer a wide range of sports with skilled and dedicated coaches and we see real benefits in encouraging our students to be fit and healthy”.

“We have been fund raising towards this project for a number of years and are very pleased to be almost all set to press go”.

The new turf area will not only be used by the school but also by other schools, the community and local sporting clubs for practices, skill development and recreational use.

A $48,000 grant was also awarded to Clutha Valley Primary School who are similarly set to embark on significant capital works, with their local school and community pool complex due to undergo a major overhaul.

Otago Community Trust chairperson Ross McRobie said maintaining local swimming pools is vitality important for our small rural communities.

“It is well known that hundreds of school pools have closed, and an increasing number are at risk of closing because of health and safety, or maintenance costs”.

We are very pleased to be supporting Clutha Valley Primary School with this project and applaud the hard work that has been dedicated to maintaining this school and community facility.

“Learning to swim is one of the most important life skills to learn”.

Other grants around the region included the free Cycle Skills Training programme facilitated by the Dunedin City Council. Otago Community Trust approved a $31,205 grant to support the extension of the programme into a further nine local schools in Dunedin.

The Cycle Skills Training introduces children to cycling and helps them progressively gain the skills and experience they need to ride on the road.

The Tarras Community Church Charitable Trust were awarded a $50,000 grant to support the purchase of the Tarras Community Church as a community asset and Youth Glide New Zealand Incorporated were awarded a $10,000 grant to assist with their Ōmārama Winch Project. This project will see the purchase of a Skylaunch gliding winch to operate at Ōmārama.





