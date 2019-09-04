Crinoline Bridge closed next week
Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The Crinoline footbridge near The Quays-Riverside Park is
closing from Monday 9 September for repairs.
Some of the
bridge timbers are wearing thin and need replacement. The
work is expected to take up to a week.
Pedestrians and
cyclists are advised to use the Henry, Alfred or Sinclair
street bridges to cross the Taylor
River.
ENDS.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks
At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.
Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>