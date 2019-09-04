Ratepayers’ Alliance welcomes weekly refuse collection

4 SEPTEMBER 2019



The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, which strongly campaigned against the Mayor’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan two years ago, is welcoming the commitment from John Tamihere to retain weekly general waste kerbside collection.

Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “The majority of submitters on the Council’s 10-year budget were opposed to Mr Goff’s proposals to scrap weekly kerbside waste collection, in favour of a uniform weekly food scrap and fortnightly general waste service.”

“Weekly food scrap collection is an environmental own goal – the emissions from increased truck movements far exceed the captured methane gases from composting the wasted food.”

“It is also prohibitively expensive for ratepayers, when most just want the current services of a weekly waste and fortnightly recycling collection.”

“We welcome Mr Tamihere’s cost saving measure to scrap the third food waste collection, in favour of retaining the weekly general garbage collection.”

