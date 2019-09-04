Serious crash, SH5, Ngatira
Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious
crash on State Highway 5, Ngatira, where a bus has
rolled.
Information on any injuries is not yet
available.
The road is closed, and diversions will be in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks
At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.
Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>