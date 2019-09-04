Severe Weather Warning for Gisborne North of Ruatoria

Heavy rain and southwest gales for the upper North Island.

A complex low and associated fronts are forecast to move southeast across northern New Zealand during today (Wednesday) and Thursday.

These features are expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the northern parts of the North Island. A Heavy Rain Warning is in force for western Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne, while a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for the remainder of Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula. Please note, the Heavy Rain Watch for Auckland is now lifted.

Strong northeasterlies precede this low as it moves southeast across the upper North Island today. Due to the higher than normal tides expected over the next few days, there is a possibility of coastal inundation in areas exposed to strong northeast winds. In addition, southwest gales are forecast to develop across Northland and Auckland during Thursday as the low moves to the east of the North Island.

There is a possibility that southwest gales may become severe in exposed parts of Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island for a time on Thursday and a Strong Wind Watch is in force for these areas.

Area: Gisborne North of Ruatoria

Valid: 21 hours from 9:00 am Wednesday to 6:00 am Thursday

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect 80 to 100mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h, and thunderstorms possible.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



ends

