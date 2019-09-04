Caution advised at Buffalo Beach Whitianga



A launch has broken free from its mooring and has ended up on Buffalo Beach, Whitianga, near the Buffalo memorial area and rock wall.

At this stage a salvage company, Waikato Regional Council's harbourmaster, police and TCDC staff are helping with attempts to salvage the boat

We are expecting debris to wash up and get scattered around the rocks and the beach all the way to wharf, which is why we're asking people stay off the beach and also not to climb on the rock wall to pick up litter.

A skip is being delivered to the Buffalo beach toilets and staff will be conducting a beach clean-up at 2pm for any public who wants to help clean the sandy part of the beach. Anything collected can be put into the provided skip bins/ bags.

Anyone coming down after 2pm – please wear sensible shoes, bring gloves and stay away from the water. Meet at the Buffalo Beach toilets for a briefing at 2pm.

ends

© Scoop Media

