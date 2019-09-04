Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paralympian pushes for a position on the Orakei Local Board

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Pete Williams

Paralympian pushes for a position on the Orakei Local Board and Auckland District Health Board.

2010 Winter Paralympian Pete Williams is taking on the 'Old Guard' of C&R (Communities and Residents) in the local area of Orakei as an independent for one of six positions at this years local body elections in October.

The 35 year old who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around has had over fifty operations related to his spina bifida so understands the health system and associated challenges that come with reduced mobility and has been hitting the pavement delivering over 18,000 flyers by hand.

He is passionate about protecting and improving parks and recreational spaces including keeping off-leash dog exercise parks as his ex-police dog German Shepherd Barnaby is always by his side.

Standing whilst sitting for the following policies.

District Health Board

* Increasing support and awareness of mental health and supporting the reduction of substance abuse in our community.

*Ensuring our most vulnerable Aucklanders feel safe and supported in their medical care and is maintained in their community.

*Supporting the ADHB to achieve a zero-carbon emission from its operations by 2050.

As an Orakei Local Board member Pete will be supporting 'green' sustainable housing with universal design concepts and reducing red tape ensuring everyone has a place to live.

Advocating for 'green' buildings with universal deign concepts ensuring access to all buildings. Too many people are disadvantaged by access to their work and community activities.

Advocating for public and private transport solutions that are safe, efficient and work for everyone.

'Roll on the election in October.

ends

