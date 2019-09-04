Enquiries continue after burglary and fire

Enquiries continue after Darfield ATM burglary and Porters Pass fire

Please attribute to Detective Ben Rolton, Christchurch Police

Police are continuing to investigate following the Darfield ATM burglary and the Porters Pass fire, which both occurred on Sunday 1 September.

Police would like to hear from anyone who travelled through Darfield or Porters Pass between 2am and 4am on Sunday morning, and who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious.

We are appealing for any sightings of a blue and silver two-tone Nissan Mistral in the Darfield and Porters Pass areas also between 2am and 4am on Sunday morning

The vehicle had been stolen overnight Saturday from a rural property in Bankside.

Anyone with information should call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police provides advice about keeping vehicles and property protected here.

