Police responding to suspicious item at Whangārei school

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Northland Police are currently responding to a report of a suspicious object being located on the field at Whangārei Boys’ High School just before midday.

Police are at the school currently making enquiries and the immediate area on the field has been cordoned off.

The school has been put into lockdown for the interim as a precautionary measure.

The NZDF EOD team have been advised and will be attending.

No further information is available at this time.

ENDS

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
