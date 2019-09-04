Celebrating the rich heritage of Christ Church Cathedral

4 September 2019





The unique history and heritage of Christ Church Cathedral will be celebrated at the upcoming Beca Christchurch Heritage Festival 2019.

The festival runs from 7 to 28 October and this year’s theme is ‘Encounter our stories’ – it’s an opportunity to share the stories of the past that link us to this place.

The team at the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project will be taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Cathedral, its history, significance as a heritage icon in Christchurch and its journey to reinstatement.

As part of the Heritage Festival, we’re offering three different experiences:

• For children aged 5 to 10, Rose Window Making sessions will be held at Tūranga (Central Library). We'll tell the child-friendly story of how the window was created, what the design means, what happened during the earthquakes, and what will happen as part of the project to reinstate the Cathedral. Children will get a chance to make their own Rose Window using cardboard and cellophane, do colouring and other activities.

• Live demonstrations. The Cathedral’s stone work and stained glass will be brought to life in terms of their stories and craftsmanship. We will be holding live demonstrations in front of the Cathedral with expert heritage commentary. People will be able to see examples of retrieved Cathedral artefacts up close.

• A glimpse behind the fences. Small groups will be guided onto the site by our local heritage and Cathedral experts for a chance to see get a closer view of the Cathedral.

The live demonstrations are open to the public, however bookings are required for our other events. All events are free of charge and registrations are now open. Go to www.reinstate.org.nzto find out more about registering, or visit ccc.govt.nz/heritagefestival and search under Cathedral.

Heritage advisor for the project, Jenny May, says the Cathedral is one of New Zealand’s most significant heritage buildings.

“The reinstated Cathedral will retain as much of the original heritage fabric as possible. Importantly, what it will always retain are its stories; the spiritual, social and cultural history that makes it such an important icon in our city’s life and history. Once reinstated the Cathedral will be a safe, functional, flexible and comfortable place for worship and community gatherings ready for present and future generations but respecting its 19th century envelope.”









1. Behind the fences of Christ Church Cathedral

This event provides small groups of adults with a special opportunity to see Christ Church Cathedral from inside the construction fences.

Christ Church Cathedral has a rich tapestry of stories, including its challenging origins, its remarkable taonga, the stories behind key heritage features, the story of the earthquake and its impact on the building's heritage, and how the project will reinstate the Cathedral while respecting its heritage features.

The hosts have a deep understanding and knowledge of the Cathedral and will bring its stories to life in an interesting manner.

Tours operate on the dates below and must be booked in advance.

• 14 October 10am – 11am

• 16 October 10am - 11am

• 19 October 10am – 11am

2. Live demonstrations in Cathedral Square

The stories and craftsmanship behind the Christ Church Cathedral’s stone work and stained glass are fascinating. This is a rare opportunity for people to see what’s involved in the repair and restoration of some stone and stained glass heritage items, as part of the reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral. There will be live demonstrations by a stonemason and stained glass window craftsman, with expert heritage commentary, and the opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

• 23 October 12pm – 1pm

• 24 October 12pm – 1pm

• 25 October 12pm – 1pm

The demonstrations will be held outside, in front of the Cathedral and are open to everyone. They will operate rain or shine.



3. Make a Rose Window

Discover the story behind the iconic Christ Church Cathedral Rose Window. This event is for children aged 5 to 10 years old. There will be pieces of glass recovered from the Rose Window for children to view. Children will then get busy making their own, personalised Rose Windows to take home.

• 11 October 3.30 – 5.50pm

• 12 October 10am – 12pm

• 13 October 10am – 12pm

Places are limited, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register for events at media@reinstate.org.nz



