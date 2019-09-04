Firearm collection event in Kawhia this weekend

Police encourage firearms holders in the Kawhia area to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at a buy-back and amnesty collection event in Kawhia this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday 7 September at the Kawhia Sports Club on Rosamund Terrace from 10am-3pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Kawhia firearms community to the collection event this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please visit here or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

