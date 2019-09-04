Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ministerial visit to Peacocke gateway

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


A partnership approach to supporting growth in Hamilton and building connectivity to Auckland were key themes at an event today to mark progress on the development of a new neighbourhood in the south of the city.

Phil Twyford, Minister for Economic Development, Urban Development and Transport, joined Mayor Andrew King, iwi representatives, local elected representatives and other key stakeholders at a site overlooking the planned new bridge over the Waikato River.

“Peacocke is more than just housing – it’s a community…

Mayor Andrew King said the occasion was an opportunity to express appreciation for government support which has enabled the long-planned growth area in Peacocke, an area of land which became part of Hamilton from Waipa in 1989.

“We acknowledge the support of the Minister and Government, MBIE, and NZ Transport Agency for the significant funding ($290.4m) partnership with the Council through the Housing Infrastructure Fund,” Mayor King says.

The vision for Peacocke is to enable the development of an attractive and sustainable community. A 10-year interest-free loan through the HIF will save the city $65M in interest costs, and NZ Transport Agency subsidies within the HIF total $110M. When complete, the area will be home to 21,000 new Hamiltonians.

“Peacocke is more than just housing – it’s a community which enhances our culture, our environment and our social connections. Sustainability is at the heart of our plans for Peacocke, a unique environment with more than 100ha of open space, gully and river esplanade,” Mayor King says.

“Partnerships and collaboration are vital now and will be even more so in the future. It’s been almost 30 years since Peacocke became part of our city and now, through effective partnerships, it’s an integral part of our future.”

