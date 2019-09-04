Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Communities come together to celebrate hauora at Ihumātao

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Each year, the first week of September marks Gambling Harm Awareness Week. This year Hāpai Te Hauora is hosting a day of hauora activities at Ihumātao. This initiative will showcase Māori concepts of wellbeing. It aims to confront the multi-faceted reality of gambling harm and addiction, as well as the community-based context in which positive interventions and community resilience can thrive.

He Whare Oranga - Haukahatia ngā tahataha o te whare - likens individuals to a whare or house. All fours walls of the whare - taha tinana, taha waiura, taha ngakau and taha hinengaro, must remain intact in order of the house to stand strong, and to be a shelter for others. This event aims to bolster, strengthen and reinforce the walls of those in attendance, bringing healing to the land and the people.

Hāpai Te Hauora knows that the harms of problem gambling often hide in the shadows. Symptoms are difficult to identify and stigma often becomes a barrier, which in turn prevents individuals with an addiction to gambling and those affected from reaching out.

Public Health advisor, Haylee Koroi, says that "Topics of hauora are often difficult for whānau Māori to engage in. Firstly, we very rarely see ourselves, or our ways of being within health care services. We want this event to be a space that makes people feel supported in the company of whānau and community, as has been the case here at Ihumātao for the last 5-6 weeks"

Hāpai te Hauora CEO, Selah Hart, states that the decision to host this wananga at Ihumātao was a conscious one "Hapai continues to take every opportunity to engage with Māori communities on the ground. We have been blown away by the community response to this event. We have seen donations, sponsors and community volunteers respond to a call for support, with minimal notice to get this event off the ground. This has our affirmed our belief that the community context is crucial for cultivating whānau ora."

South Auckland contains significantly more pokie machines than other areas in Auckland. Almost six million dollars in gambling funds left the Mangere-Otahuhu local board area last quarter, with no guarantee of it being reinvested in the Mangere-Otahuhu community. Haylee Koroi comments, "We know that South Auckland communities are paying both financially and in terms of their hauora for the greater good of the gambling industry and those who benefit from gambling funds. This is our chance to cultivate whanaungatanga within the community and if even one person in the crowd that is struggling, feels supported enough to reach out, we’ll be assured that the event was a success. Rain or shine, we’re going to be there."

For those interested in attending or supporting He Whare Oranga head to our Facebook page to RSVP or email haylee.koroi@hapai.co.nz.

Event details:

10am Saturday 7th September

56 Ihumātao Quarry Road, Mangere Auckland 2022


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 