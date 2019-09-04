Firearm collection events in Invercargill and Oban

Police encourage firearms holders in Invercargill and Oban to hand-in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at a buy-back and amnesty collection event this weekend.

The events will be held as follows:

Friday 6 September, Ascot Race Track, Racecourse Road, Invercargill, from 10am-2pm.

Saturday 7 September, The Pavilion, 7 Ayre street, Oban, from 10am-2pm.

Sunday 8 September, Ascot Race Track, Racecourse Road, Invercargill, from 9am-1pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Invercargill and Oban firearms community to the collection events this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





