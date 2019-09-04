Dunkerley standing for HB health board



Helping people stay well in the first place, ensuring health equity for disadvantaged communities, and making sure resources are used in the best possible way are top priorities for sitting Hawke’s Bay District Health Board member Peter Dunkerley.

The retired pharmacist is re-standing for the health board in the upcoming Local Government elections, bringing experience and stability to the table.

“We have almost half of the board not re-standing for election which means we will have some welcome new faces around the decision-making table. That does mean, however, that we do need some of the old heads, who bring continuity and stability,” says Mr Dunkerley.

