SH5 re-opens following earlier crash
Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 5 has re-opened following the crash near
Mamaku earlier today.
Inquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are ongoing.
Police would like to thank
motorists for their patience while the road was
closed.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations