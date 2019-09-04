Firearm collection events in Opotiki this weekend

Police encourage firearms holders in the Opotiki area not to leave it to the last moment and to hand-in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events this weekend.

Events will be held on Friday 6 September and Saturday 7 September at the Waiotahi Settlers Hall, 9 Waiotahi Valley Road, Opotiki, from 9am-12pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Opotiki firearms community to the collection events this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

