Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Little change to heavy rain warning

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 10:15 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

We have received the updated forecast from the MetService and there is little change to the Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne North of Ruatoria.

The updated forecast is pasted below

Situation

A complex low and associated fronts are forecast to move southeast across northern New Zealand tonight (Wednesday) and on Thursday. These features are expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the northern parts of the North Island. A Heavy Rain Warning is still in force for the far north of Gisborne, while a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for Coromandel Peninsula. In addition, southwest gales are forecast to develop across Northland and Auckland during Thursday as the low moves to the east of the North Island, and northeasterlies rise to gale at the Chatham Islands. There is a possibility that southwest gales may become severe in exposed parts of Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island for a time on Thursday, and northeasterly gales may become severe at the Chatham Islands from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, and a Strong Wind Watch is in force for these areas. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any updates are made to the Watches or Warning.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.


Issued: 5:26pm Wednesday, 4th September 2019
Area: Gisborne north of Ruatoria
Valid: 6:00pm Wednesday to 6:00am Thursday
Periods of heavy rain. Expect a further 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h, and thunderstorms possible.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 