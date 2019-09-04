Update - Little change to heavy rain warning

We have received the updated forecast from the MetService and there is little change to the Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne North of Ruatoria.

The updated forecast is pasted below

Situation

A complex low and associated fronts are forecast to move southeast across northern New Zealand tonight (Wednesday) and on Thursday. These features are expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the northern parts of the North Island. A Heavy Rain Warning is still in force for the far north of Gisborne, while a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for Coromandel Peninsula. In addition, southwest gales are forecast to develop across Northland and Auckland during Thursday as the low moves to the east of the North Island, and northeasterlies rise to gale at the Chatham Islands. There is a possibility that southwest gales may become severe in exposed parts of Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island for a time on Thursday, and northeasterly gales may become severe at the Chatham Islands from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, and a Strong Wind Watch is in force for these areas. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any updates are made to the Watches or Warning.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 5:26pm Wednesday, 4th September 2019

Area: Gisborne north of Ruatoria

Valid: 6:00pm Wednesday to 6:00am Thursday

Periods of heavy rain. Expect a further 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h, and thunderstorms possible.





