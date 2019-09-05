Firearm collection events in Christchurch next week

Police encourage Christchurch firearms holders not to leave it to the last moment and to hand-in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at amnesty and buy-back collection events next week.

Events will be held on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September at Bowls Papanui, 181 Condell Avenue in Christchurch from 2pm-6pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

Your online notification reference number

Your firearms licence (if applicable)

Your bank account number

Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Christchurch firearms community to the collection events next week.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

