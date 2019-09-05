Firearm collection event in Auckland this weekend

Police encourage Auckland firearms holders not to leave it to the last moment and to hand-in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at a collection event at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday 8 September from 9am-2pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

• Your online notification reference number

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Your bank account number

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Auckland firearms community to the collection event this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

