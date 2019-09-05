Firearm collection events on the West Coast this weekend

Police encourage West Coast firearms holders not to leave it to the last moment and to hand-in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events in Hokitika and Greymouth this weekend.

Events will be held on Saturday 7 September at the Seaview Lodge in Hokitika from 10am-2pm and Sunday 8 September at the Cobden League Club in Greymouth from 9am-12.30pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

Your online notification reference number

Your firearms licence (if applicable)

Your bank account number

Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the West Coast firearms community to the collection events this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

