Updated prohibited firearms price list released

Police have published an amended price list for prohibited firearms and parts eligible under the buy-back scheme.

This is the fourth iteration of the price list since the announcement of the buy-back and amnesty on 20 June 2019.

An additional 62 firearms have been included into the buy-back price list, bringing the total to 415 firearms now eligible for compensation.

The latest buy-back price list incorporates a number of firearms submitted by the public to Police for consideration for the price list.

These firearms were assessed by the KPMG reference group, and those added to the list meet the criteria for compensation under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Regulations 2019.

There are now also a total of 47 parts, due to the addition of two magazines.

See a copy of the latest prohibited firearms and parts buy-back price list.

To advise Police of any firearms you believe are prohibited, please call 0800 311 311.

© Scoop Media

