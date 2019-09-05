Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New mobile patrol tower for Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New mobile patrol tower for Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club

A popular swimming spot in Hawke’s Bay will be a lot safer thanks to a recent NZCT grant.

The $6,500 grant will enable the Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club to construct a mobile patrol tower in time for summer. Ocean Beach, 30 minutes south of Napier, is the second busiest beach in the lower North Island.

Club Treasurer Bryan Faulknor says that the grant is very important. “Our clubhouse is a considerable distance from the beach and behind sand dunes. The patrol tower will provide elevation so lifeguards can obtain a good view of the swimming public and surrounding areas. It will also provide shelter for the lifeguards in the harsh conditions and being mobile can be shifted to required locations and stored away in winter.”

Ocean Beach is extremely popular with growing numbers of beach-goers each year. However, a recent review rated it as one of the 15 most dangerous public beaches in New Zealand.

Last season the club made eight significant rescues where those saved would more than likely have drowned. In addition, club patrols carried out numerous preventative actions which kept the actual number of rescues down. The club’s surf life savers also attend to the public requiring first aid.

Bryan and the rest of the club were very relieved finding out their application to NZCT was successful. “It’s difficult obtaining sponsorship and donations for a small club at a remote beach. Grants from organisations such as NZCT are essential to enable us to carry out our voluntary life guard service to the public.

“We now have all the required funds secured so the mobile tower can be built in time for the summer.”

The Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club has been keeping swimmers safe at the beach for over 50 years. Approximately 2,500 volunteer hours are provided each summer by the club, primarily by 14-20-year-old students from high school or university.

“NZCT is very supportive of voluntary organisations such as ours,” adds Bryan. “We are thankful for their support.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 