Ngati Ruanui calls for Seabed Mining Moratorium



Ngati Ruanui prepares to go to the Court of Appeal 24th to 26th September fighting for the third time to stop Seabed mining off the South Taranaki Coastline.

Ngāti Ruanui have pleaded with this government, written letters to the Prime Minister and Ministers asking them to intervene and stop seabed mining stating it does not fit this nation’s future transition to 2050.

However to no avail their calls go unanswered so it is of no surprise that Ngāti Ruanui once again find themselves preparing to fight the Crown alongside other Protectors through the Court of Appeal to stop seabed mining.

“We have been to court three times to stop seabed mining each time we have walked away successful and now we must go to the Court of Appeal simply because this Government refuses to intervene,” says Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, kaiarataki, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust.

“This Government is no different to the last, they’re allowing this invasive type of mining to happen which has the potential to destroy an entire coastline. Except the big difference is they have a Green Party in power who have forgotten their commitment to grassroots”.

“Greens party co-leader James Shaw was all over this during campaigning, meeting with Iwi and making promises to put in a sanctuary; which makes up part of their relationship accord with the Government, but he’s been a total let down ever since.”

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says “Where is this Governments nuclear free moment”.

“This Government’s changes sadly appear tokenistic. The current permits to drill off-shore can continue for up to 30 years, why stop future off-shore exploration and not follow through with seabed mining?

“If seabed mining is allowed to happen it will have a catastrophic impact on our lives, our food supply, our whanau ora, our commercial fishermen, mammal lives, day-to-day activities but and worst of all- the future of our tamariki!”

Richard Fowler, QC, will represent Ngāti Ruanui at the upcoming 24-26 September 2019 Court of Appeal hearing.

Described as an esteemed QC and litigator with over 35 years of local government and Environmental law experience, Ngati Ruanui kaiarataki Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is confident Fowler is the right person to continue this case against seabed mining of the South Taranaki Bight.

This government banned new exploration permits and could do this with seabed mining. It must stop turning a blind eye to small communities taking on large corporate Mining entities and put a ban on seabed mining immediately.



