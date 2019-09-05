Police investigate unexplained death, Upper Hutt

Please attribute to Inspector Darrin Thomson, Hutt Valley Area Commander

Police are investigating the death of a man on Main Street, Upper Hutt, last night following a disorder incident.

Upon Police’s arrival about 6pm, a man was found unconscious in the street.

Officers performed CPR however he died at the scene.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the man’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

An area of Main Street was cordoned overnight and a scene examination is continuing this morning.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out.

Police are speaking with a number of parties.

While no one is being sought in relation to the death, Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident and the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward by phoning 105.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

