Police appeal for witnesses to fatal bus crash

Please attribute to Inspector Brent Crowe, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager:

Police investigating yesterday’s fatal crash near Rotorua are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Five people lost their lives in the crash involving a tour bus, on State Highway 5, near Mamaku, about 11am yesterday.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to Police to contact them.

Police also wish to speak to anyone who may have seen a white bus travelling south on State Highway 5 prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotorua Police on (07) 349 9560.

Today Police are continuing to work to confirm the identities of those involved and notify their next of kin.

