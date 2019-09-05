Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EQC advice to homeowners affected by the Tūrangi earthquakes

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

5 September 2019


The Earthquake Commission is encouraging homeowners whose properties may have been damaged by last night’s Tūrangi earthquakes to get in contact about lodging a claim.

A magnitude5.2 earthquake shook the area at 7:02pm last night. The earthquake, centred 15 km north-east of Tūrangi under the bed of Lake Taupō, was shortly followed by a magnitude 4.5 shake in the same location. Both earthquakes occurred at the shallow depth of 5 km. GeoNet has advised that these quakes have no relation to volcanic activity and are likely part of the Lake Taupō earthquake swarm they have been monitoring since July.

Over 4,000 people across the country registered felt reports on Geonet with residents close to the area reporting feeling a decent jolt and shaking.

EQC Deputy Chief Executive, Readiness and Recovery, Renée Walker, says that although it seems the earthquakes had a low impact, in that they have only received six lodgements so far, anyone concerned about damage from the earthquakes should contact EQC about lodging a claim.

“We will be able to help you lodge a claim and explain the support that EQC can provide throughout the claim process. Each claim is individually assessed,” she said.

Ms Walker says that quakes like these are a reminder of the active land we live on and we need to take steps to make our homes safer and stronger.

“There are important preparedness steps we can all take, such as fixing and fastening household items, removing hazardous chimney types and checking foundations.”

EQC’s website has more information about what to do after an earthquake at:

http://www.eqc.govt.nz/claims/after-natural-disaster

You can also learn more about how to protect your family and your home from a damaging earthquake at:

https://www.eqc.govt.nz/be-prepared

You can keep track of aftershocks and other earthquakes that are part of the Lake Taupō earthquake swarm at: https://www.geonet.org.nz/. EQC is a key funder of GeoNet, providing data that helps New Zealanders understand our natural hazard risk.

Background information

People have up to two years following the disaster event that damaged their property to notify us of damage. However, we’re encouraging all claimants to lodge their claims within three months, wherever possible. The time taken to lodge a claim could affect our ability to properly assess the claim.

You can lodge claims with EQC online at eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. Having your insurance policy at hand helps when you contact us.

From 1 July 2019, EQCover has increased for residential buildings from $100,000 (+ GST) to $150,000 (+ GST), affecting policy holders on the anniversary date of their existing policy (which is generally the annual renewal date), or if you take out a new policy.

Also from 1 July 2019, EQC will no longer cover contents, affecting policy holders on the anniversary date of their existing policy (which is generally the annual renewal date), or if you take out a new policy.


