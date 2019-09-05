Ōpōtiki District Council Declares Climate Emergency
Press Release - Thursday 5th September 2019
Ōpōtiki District Council Declares Climate Emergency.
Ōpōtiki District Councillors voted at the General Meeting on Thursday 5th September 2019 to Declare a Climate Emergency. Mayor John Forbes and four of the five councilors present voted in favour of the motion that “Ōpōtiki District Council declares a climate change emergency and will consider further policies and initiatives as part of future planning processes.”
Members of Ōpōtiki Extinction Rebellion made presentations to the Council highlighting the vulnerability of the Ōpōtiki District, which includes settlements along the East Cape. Ōpōtiki Extinction Rebellion believes it is important that small towns declare an emergency as it sends a clear message to Parliament about the need for urgent action on the climate crisis and ecological breakdown.