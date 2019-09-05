Mayor welcomes free child weekend fares on public transport

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Starting this Saturday, children aged 5 to 15, using a registered AT HOP card, will be able to travel free on Auckland Transport’s bus, train and select ferry services.

Free travel for under-16s is one of a range of measures delivered by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to increase public transport use and reduce traffic congestion.

Mayor Goff says, “Every person on public transport is one less car creating traffic congestion on our roads and adding carbon emissions to our atmosphere.

“Auckland is already achieving one of the highest rates in the world for the uptake of public transport, with public transport journeys growing at three to four times the rate of population.

“Free public transport for under 16-year-olds on weekends and public holidays will build on this progress by getting more families onto our buses and trains and encouraging the next generation of Aucklanders into becoming public transport users.

“Alongside record investment of $28 billion through the Auckland Transport Alignment Project, more busways and double-decker buses, extended service hours, electric trains and upgraded bus and train stations, we are making public transport easier and more efficient for Aucklanders and creating the world-class transport network our city needs.

“Other projects already underway or due to start soon, such as the Puhinui Station Interchange, will deliver further improvements, including rapid transit to the airport and its employment precinct.

“I hope Auckland families make the most of the free weekend and public holiday fares for under-16s by getting out and exploring our region by public transport.”

North Shore councillors Chris Darby and Richard Hills also welcomed the initiative, saying it will improve public transport accessibility for young people and better utilise existing capacity.

“The cost of public transport is a big barrier to young people and families getting around and connecting. Fare-free weekends for under 16s connects young Aucklanders to new places and each other and makes their lives more social and exciting.

“Like our seniors are deserving of fare-free travel so too are our children, who can least afford to pay their way,” says Chris Darby.

Richard Hills says, “This is another great step forward in making public transport more affordable and accessible for families and young people. It will encourage more people to explore our city and encourage new users to become long-term public transport users.”

Setting up a child discount concession is easy:
1. Buy an AT HOP card for each of your children aged 5 to 15

2. Create a MyAT account

3. Register your child’s AT HOP card

4. Start your adventure!

A child concession will be applied automatically when you register your child’s AT HOP card with the correct date of birth. It may take 24 - 72 hours after registration for the concession to be applied, so make sure you register the card/s at least two days before you intend to travel.

To find out more, visit: https://at.govt.nz/childweekendfares

• Children under the age of five travel free with a paying adult at any time.

