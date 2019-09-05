Wellington Mayor thanks outgoing Chief Executive

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has thanked out-going Chief Executive Kevin Lavery for his service to the city.

Mr Lavery has announced he will not be applying for reappointment after seven years.

“Kevin has helped guide the city through the aftermath of the 2013 and 2016 earthquakes, which unfortunately led to the closure of the Central Library.

He has also been instrumental in getting several major projects underway as well.

“We have started work on the Convention and Exhibition Centre, the strengthening of the Town Hall and St James Theatre and the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

“Kevin also oversaw the relocation of Council offices from Civic Square to The Terrace and last year we became the first Living Wage accredited council in the country.

“He has also helped us make some very tough decisions, which have put the long-term interests of Wellington and Wellingtonians first.

“Kevin has always worked professionally with all councillors. I’d like to thank for his time and commitment to our city and wish him well for the future.”

Wellington City Council has advertised the position of Chief Executive and that will close tomorrow (Friday 6 September).

“There has been significant interest in the role,” the Mayor says.

“I look forward to the shortlisting process and the newly-elected Council confirming the new appointment in the new term.”

