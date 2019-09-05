More arrests, Whanganui homicide investigation
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death
of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have made a fourth arrest.
A
47-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the
course of justice.
She is due to appear in Whanganui
District Court next Tuesday 10 September in Whanganui
District Court.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with
information about Jasmine's death to come forward.
Anyone
who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give
information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
