More arrests, Whanganui homicide investigation

Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have made a fourth arrest.

A 47-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear in Whanganui District Court next Tuesday 10 September in Whanganui District Court.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





