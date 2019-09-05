Police seek sightings of Joshua Mears
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman Police are asking for the public's help locating
31-year-old Joshua Mears, who has a warrant for his
arrest.
Mears is believed to be in the West Coast
area.
He should not be approached, but anyone who sees him
should dial 111 immediately and quote file number
190903/5647.
Information can also be provided anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>