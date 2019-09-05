Police seek sightings of Joshua Mears

Tasman Police are asking for the public's help locating 31-year-old Joshua Mears, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Mears is believed to be in the West Coast area.

He should not be approached, but anyone who sees him should dial 111 immediately and quote file number 190903/5647.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

