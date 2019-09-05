Ruakiwi Water Reservoir planned maintenance

Hamilton City Council’s Ruakiwi Water Reservoir will undergo scheduled maintenance work for approximately four to six weeks, starting today (Thursday 5 September).

During this project, we will also take the opportunity to complete a full structural assessment to help inform our future renewals and maintenance programme.

The project should have very limited to no impact on water supply to residents and businesses supplied by the reservoir. Those within the area may experience short periods of water pressure fluctuations.

There will be increased activity around the site as staff and contractors complete the work. To minimise any noise and disruption to residents, work will only take place Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

The Council thanks residents for their patience and understanding during this improvement work.





