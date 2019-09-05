Ruakiwi Water Reservoir planned maintenance
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council’s Ruakiwi Water Reservoir will
undergo scheduled maintenance work for approximately four to
six weeks, starting today (Thursday 5 September).
During
this project, we will also take the opportunity to complete
a full structural assessment to help inform our future
renewals and maintenance programme.
The project should
have very limited to no impact on water supply to residents
and businesses supplied by the reservoir. Those within the
area may experience short periods of water pressure
fluctuations.
There will be increased activity around the
site as staff and contractors complete the work. To minimise
any noise and disruption to residents, work will only take
place Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.
The Council thanks
residents for their patience and understanding during this
improvement
work.
