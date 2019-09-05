Flooding in Te Hauke area of Hastings

"Flooding in Te Hauke area of Hastings "

Motorists in the Te Hauke area of Hastings are advised to take extra care on the roads this evening.

There is flooding on parts of State Highway 2 between Te Aute and Te Hauke.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

Local authorities and emergency services are responding to incidents as required.

