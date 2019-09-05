Flooding in Te Hauke area of Hastings
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 9:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Flooding in Te Hauke area of Hastings "
Motorists in the
Te Hauke area of Hastings are advised to take extra care on
the roads this evening.
There is flooding on parts of
State Highway 2 between Te Aute and Te Hauke.
Motorists
are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if
possible.
Local authorities and emergency services are
responding to incidents as
required.
ENDS
