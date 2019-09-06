Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change The Tide

Friday, 6 September 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: Kapiti Future Leaders

The Kapiti Future Leaders (KFLs), a group of youth from around Kapiti who are passionate about making a difference in our community, are launching a billboard campaign, Change the Tide, to empower our community to take action on the climate crisis.

This year, the Kāpiti Future Leaders group have undertaken 10 skill-building workshops and hosted an Ideas for Change event for local youth. This event included 3 panels of community, local government and business leaders discussing the major issues of our facing the Kāpiti Coast and working with youth to develop ideas for change.

“As youth we look ahead and recognize the severity and ramifications of climate change, in the long-term and in our present lives. We are passionate about making a difference to support our community and make our future a better place” says Joseph Simpson, a Future Leader.

“But really, this isn’t about us. It’s about you: every person who is passionate about their community, every individual who cares. You can make a difference; every action you take counts; every skill you have is valuable. Our campaign is about changing the tide and empowering people like you, to make a difference in everything you do.” says Joseph.

The issue weighing heavily on the minds of youth in Kāpiti at the moment is climate change. The climate crisis is incomprehensibly huge and it can be hard to understand the effects that this will have locally but also to understand our place in the solution and to futhermore feel empowered to step into that role.

Because of this, the KFLs came up with the idea of a billboard campaign which would highlight the effects climate change is having and will continue to have on the Kapiti Coast, while also providing practical tips for reducing local and collective emissions profiles. These billboards would be situated around Kapiti and near busy hub spaces to ensure that the issue of climate change is at the forefront of people's minds when going about their daily routine, particularly amidst the season of local elections. They are designing these billboards to have a visual element and to catch the attention of those driving past, while also ensuring they can read the content of the billboard. For this reason, the KFLs have also created a website (https://changethetide.org.nz/). This would be specific to Kāpiti at this point and would create a forum for those wanting to become more engaged in various environmental community groups to do so.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Future Leaders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 