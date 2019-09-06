Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ would rather talk politics, drugs or alcohol than money

Friday, 6 September 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: Commission for Financial Capability

New research shows that most New Zealanders would rather talk about drugs, alcohol and politics than money, and many don’t talk about money at all with their family, friends and colleagues.

A survey by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) for its annual Sorted Money Week, running from September 9-15, showed that money topics such as debt, saving and mortgages came a poor second to alcohol, politics and drugs as conversation starters.

Among friends, 35% would rather talk about alchol, 31% about politics and 25% about drugs compared to KiwiSaver (26%), saving (24%) or debt (21%).

Parents would rather cover drugs (26%) and alcohol (27%) than tell their children how much they earned (14%) or talk about the risks of personal loans (12%).

Between partners, planning for retirement was one of the least discussed topics (38%). Even adult children would rather talk to their parents about politics (23%) than planning for retirement (16%).

Out of a list of 10 money topics that also included KiwiSaver, credit cards, budgeting and bills, 31% of parents ticked ‘none of the above’ as topics they discussed with their children. Among friends, 34% said they never discussed those issues, 42% of adult children never discussed money with their parents, and 56% of workers said money was off limits among colleagues. Perhaps suprisingly, 58% of respondents said they did not discuss with their partner how much they earned.

Sorted’s Managing Editor, Tom Hartmann, says the theme of this year’s Money Week, Now We’re Talking, aims to encourage New Zealanders to open up and start those tricky conversations.

“Not talking about money can be a source of stress, anxiety and unnecessary problems for many people,” says Hartmann. “Personal finances are intertwined with our relationships – how we handle money affects those around us, and vice versa.”

When asked why people didn’t like talking about money, the most common answer was that it wasn’t an accepted topic of conversation. Other reasons were fear of judgement, worrying that people might ask for money, partners having different views of money, and wanting to protect children from money worries.

Hartmann says the first step in dealing with money problems is to share them, and talking about money helps us to set goals and plan how to reach them.

“Children start to form their attitudes and habits around money from the age of seven, so the sooner we start to talk to our kids about money the better,” says Hartmann.

For couples, getting on the same page about money can help lift the weight of trying to deal with problems alone, and empower them to plan their future in a constructive way.

Sorted’s website moneyweek.org.nz has tips for how to start money conversations with children, partners, friends and colleagues, plus links to all of Sorted’s guides and tools.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Commission for Financial Capability on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 