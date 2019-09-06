Police seek information after suspicious approach

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Bill van Woerkom:

Wairarapa Police are investigating a suspicious approach that occurred in Masterton last week.

Around 4:30pm on Tuesday 27 August, an intermediate school-aged girl was walking alone on Pownall Street near the duck ponds when she was approached by a man driving a white van.

The van drove onto the wrong side of the road alongside the girl, and the driver then wound down his window, telling her to get in the van.

She refused to do so and ran away to seek help.

The van is described as white with tinted side windows, a sliding door along the driver’s side, and two stripes, possibly grey, running along the bottom.

The man is described as New Zealand European, around 40-50 years old, with short balding grey hair, wrinkles, and was unshaven or had a short beard.

This is a concerning incident and Police want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 06 370 0300 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

