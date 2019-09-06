Appeal for information following Rotorua incident

Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious incident that occurred in Rotorua on Sunday 1 September.

A vehicle was stolen in Hamilton and driven to Rotorua, where it was involved in a fleeing driver incident which was abandoned by Police.

About 5pm, the same vehicle was again located with two occupants in it.

When Police approached the vehicle at the intersection of Te Ngae and Isles Roads the passenger got out and discharged a firearm twice at police, injuring a nearby motorist.

The driver then fled in the vehicle, and the man who had discharged the firearm stole another car at gunpoint.

As the man who discharged the firearm was driving out of Rotorua he dumped this vehicle and took a a third vehicle, also at gunpoint.

He was stopped and apprehended shortly afterward.

However the other man involved is still outstanding.

Police would like to hear from any member of the public who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that may assist Police in its investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Andy Flinn or Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins on (07) 349 9400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

