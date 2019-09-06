Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Antarctica comes to Cathedral Square

Friday, 6 September 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: ChristchurchNZ

Antarctica comes to Cathedral Square

Huskies and Hägglund in Cathedral Square? Yep you heard it right, bring the family and enjoy some freezing fun and learn about Christchurch’s connections with the icy continent at Explore Antarctica on Saturday 5 October, 11am to 4pm.
_______

Spring has arrived in Ōtautahi Christchurch and it’s the time of year when the city welcomes the New Zealand, US, Italian and Korean Antarctic programmes, as they gather here to start their journey down to Antarctica.

This year, ChristchurchNZ and The Antarctic Office will host Explore Antarctica – a family fun day to welcome the international programmes and showcase the city’s wealth of Antarctic connections.

On Saturday 5 October, Christchurch residents will have a taste of the icy continent, with crowd-favourite Huskies on site lapping up the attention, all-terrain Hägglund vehicles used down on the ice on show, and…..a special surprise, sure to be a crowd-pleaser, to be announced soon.

Children are invited to come along dressed as their favourite explorer (past or present) and will be in to win a major Antarctic themed experience.

Grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious food vendors and check out the big screen, showcasing spectacular scenery and a glimpse of life at Scott Base. For those with a sense of adventure can take part in the husky-themed scavenger hunt!

The event will see Antarctic heroes who have come through Ōtautahi Christchurch on their expeditions, come to life.

ChristchurchNZ’s Head of Antarctic Office David Kennedy said the event was an opportunity to welcome, educate and celebrate Christchurch’s connections with the frozen continent.

“Christchurch is one of five cities in the world recognised as an Antarctic gateway, the city has a longstanding history with academic, scientific and cultural links from the early 1900s through to today.

Explore Antarctica is our chance to get Christchurch residents and our future scientists, engineers, conservationists and geologists excited about protecting and learning from Antarctica’s unique landscape and wildlife.

“We want to celebrate that Christchurch is the best city to access all this international expertise and experience,” said Kennedy.

Come along for a free, fun and all-things-Antarctic day on Saturday 5 October, 11am to 4pm, in Cathedral Square.

To register your interest in Explore Antarctica, visit our event page.

For more Antarctic-related events in Christchurch during October visit our Whats On page.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ChristchurchNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 