Antarctica comes to Cathedral Square

Antarctica comes to Cathedral Square

Huskies and Hägglund in Cathedral Square? Yep you heard it right, bring the family and enjoy some freezing fun and learn about Christchurch’s connections with the icy continent at Explore Antarctica on Saturday 5 October, 11am to 4pm.

_______

Spring has arrived in Ōtautahi Christchurch and it’s the time of year when the city welcomes the New Zealand, US, Italian and Korean Antarctic programmes, as they gather here to start their journey down to Antarctica.

This year, ChristchurchNZ and The Antarctic Office will host Explore Antarctica – a family fun day to welcome the international programmes and showcase the city’s wealth of Antarctic connections.

On Saturday 5 October, Christchurch residents will have a taste of the icy continent, with crowd-favourite Huskies on site lapping up the attention, all-terrain Hägglund vehicles used down on the ice on show, and…..a special surprise, sure to be a crowd-pleaser, to be announced soon.

Children are invited to come along dressed as their favourite explorer (past or present) and will be in to win a major Antarctic themed experience.

Grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious food vendors and check out the big screen, showcasing spectacular scenery and a glimpse of life at Scott Base. For those with a sense of adventure can take part in the husky-themed scavenger hunt!

The event will see Antarctic heroes who have come through Ōtautahi Christchurch on their expeditions, come to life.



ChristchurchNZ’s Head of Antarctic Office David Kennedy said the event was an opportunity to welcome, educate and celebrate Christchurch’s connections with the frozen continent.

“Christchurch is one of five cities in the world recognised as an Antarctic gateway, the city has a longstanding history with academic, scientific and cultural links from the early 1900s through to today.

“Explore Antarctica is our chance to get Christchurch residents and our future scientists, engineers, conservationists and geologists excited about protecting and learning from Antarctica’s unique landscape and wildlife.

“We want to celebrate that Christchurch is the best city to access all this international expertise and experience,” said Kennedy.

Come along for a free, fun and all-things-Antarctic day on Saturday 5 October, 11am to 4pm, in Cathedral Square.

To register your interest in Explore Antarctica, visit our event page.

For more Antarctic-related events in Christchurch during October visit our Whats On page.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

