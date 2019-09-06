YWRC leading the charge in equal rights for LGBTIA+

YWRC leading the charge in equal rights for LGBTIA+ employees and volunteers.

Many queer people would love to wear a rainbow pin during Pride Week but are still afraid of the implications of coming out at work due to homophobic bosses, colleagues, and workplace practises.

Most people spend a third of our lives in a workplace context.

“But many LGBTQI+ people are still hesitant to ‘come-out’ for fear of discrimination, harassment or bullying,” says YWRC Chairperson & Hamilton Pride Week 2019 Coordinator Melissa Goodman.

With multiple queer-identifying Board members, and staff the Young Workers Resource Centre (YWRC) urges businesses of the Waikato, and further afield, to show that there are workplaces that welcome diversity.

The YWRC calls for local businesses and organisations to fly a rainbow flag, hang a Pride Week poster, chuck a message on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, send an email to the team, or otherwise represent an LGBTQIA+ community in celebrating 11-years of Hamilton Pride Inc. Aotearoa.

It is more important than it has ever been for all staff to know that their workplace is one of acceptance not judgement, and for consumers to know that they are utilising an ethical and fair service or product.

LGBTQI+ people experience a range of social, economic and medical disparities that jeopardize their long-term health. Employment is a great provider of purpose, community and opportunity.

Please take Hamilton Pride 2019 as an opportunity to show that your workplace is safe for your LGBTQI+ people, their friends and their whanau.

The Pride Launch Party will start off, a week of all-inclusive events, on the 7th September 2019 at the Meteor Theatre - proudly sponsored by Ending HIV.

Wrapping up the week will be a family friendly picnic in the park on the 15th September 2019.

Event details can be found on the Hamilton Pride website, online calendar Upcoming Events – Events – Hamilton Pride

Melissa Goodman is the Chairperson for the YWRC, manager of the Rainbow Warriors Softball team, Hamilton Pride Week 2019 Coordinator, mother, someone who is adjacent to the heterosexual norm, and community advocate.





