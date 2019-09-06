Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Missing person Troy Clifford-Marsh

Friday, 6 September 2019
New Zealand Police

"UPDATE: Missing person Troy Clifford-Marsh"

A person who went missing in Featherston has been found safe today.

The man was reported missing from his home late yesterday afternoon.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

