UPDATE: Missing person Troy Clifford-Marsh
Friday, 6 September 2019, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person who
went missing in Featherston has been found safe today.
The
man was reported missing from his home late yesterday
afternoon.
Police would like to thank members of the
public for their
assistance.
